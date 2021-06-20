SC Issues Interim Order To Halt Export Of Aggregate To India

SC Issues Interim Order To Halt Export Of Aggregate To India

June 20, 2021, 7:19 a.m.

The Supreme Court has issued an interim order against export of aggregate to India.

The government in its annual budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2021/22 has introduced a plan to export stone, aggregate and sand.

The Constitutional Bench of the SC that included Chief Justice Cholendra Shamsher JB Rana, justices Dip Kumar Karki, Meera Khadka, Harikrishna Karki and Biswambhar Prasad Shrestha issued the interim order against implementing the speech no. 199 of the budget today until finalization of the case.

The SC has asked the government to furnish replies in writing within seven days through the office of the attorney general.

Senior advocate Dinesh Tripathi, advocates Shailendra Prasad Ambedkar Shahi, Dr. Punya Prasad Khatiwada, Hari Ram Lawaju, Atis Karki and Bikram Nagarkot had filed separate writ petition demanding interim order against the government plan to export aggregate.

There has been criticism of the government plan to export aggregate as it will result in disasters in Chure and Terai area. RSS

Agencies

