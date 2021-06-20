Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 20 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 20 Across Nepal

June 20, 2021, 6:44 a.m.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of the country , chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likelygto occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of the country , chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NC Leader Deuba Announces His Candidature For Party President
Jun 20, 2021
Nepal Receives 982 Oxygen Concentrators Provided By The World Bank
Jun 19, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 337 COVID-19 Cases
Jun 19, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1688 New Cases, 3660 Recoveries And 34 Deaths
Jun 19, 2021
UNHCR: 20.7 Million Refugees Under UNHCR Mandate And 4.1 Million Were Asylum-seekers Globally
Jun 19, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecasting And Analysis For June 19 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Rain Is Likely To Occur In Many Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 17 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast For June 16 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
NHRC Urges Govt To Expand Contact Tracing At Community Level By Agencies 5 days, 7 hours ago
NATO Takes Tough Line On China By Agencies 5 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

MIGRATION TO INDIA: March To Survival By A Correspondent Jun 20, 2021
Flood Risk In Tamakoshi Averted By Agencies Jun 20, 2021
NC Leader Deuba Announces His Candidature For Party President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 20, 2021
SC Issues Interim Order To Halt Export Of Aggregate To India By Agencies Jun 20, 2021
Iran Likely To Shift To Harder Stance Under Raisi By Agencies Jun 20, 2021
Messi Shine, Argentina Beats Uruguay At The Copa America By Agencies Jun 20, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75