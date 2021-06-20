Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 20 Across Nepal

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of the country , chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province.

