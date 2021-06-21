Karnali Highway Closed Due To Landslides

Karnali Highway Closed Due To Landslides

June 21, 2021, 7:26 a.m.

The Karnali highway continues to remain obstructed since the past one week. The highway was closed for traffic after landslides at different parts of the Dailekh section of the road.

The road has been covered with landslide debris in Siyala, Kitubhi, Dahikhola, Ghattekhola and other locations in Dailekh. As a result, vehicles remain stranded while passengers have been forced to travel by foot.

Efforts are being made to open the road for traffic but it will take some time as landslides continue to take place with incessant rainfall, Chief District Officer Hari Pyakurel said.

Many other rural roads in Dailekh have also been obstructed since the beginning of the monsoon. All the roads leading to the centre of 11 local levels in the district remain affected.

As a result, people are finding it hard especially to reach the sick ones to the hospitals.

Source: RSS

