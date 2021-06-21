Weather Forecast For June 21 Across Nepal

June 21, 2021, 6:50 a.m.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Province 1, Province 2 and Lumbini Province and chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 2.

