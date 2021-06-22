Provide Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Senior Citizens Immediately: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has issued an interim order directing the government to immediately provide second dose of vaccine against COVID-19 to the senior citizens who have already received the first jab.

During the hearing on writ petition filed by Arjun Raj Giri Et. Al. on Tuesday, the Top Court ordered the government to provide second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people above 65 years of age.

Devendra Dhakal, information officer at the SC, said, "The court has also issued a show-cause order in the name of government."

On February last year, a single bench of Justice Ishwar Khatiwada had issued an interim order calling the government to make arrangements to provide second jab to the senior citizens who have been vaccinated with the first jab of Covishield.