SC Issues Interim Order Removing 20 Ministers From Positions

The Supreme Court has issued interim order against the reshuffle and expansion of the Council of Ministers as made on June 4 and 10, thus removing 20 ministers from their positions.

A joint bench of Chief Justice Cholendra Shamsher JB Rana and justice Prakash Kumar Dhungana made the verdict today.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari had appointed 20 new ministers in the Cabinet as per the recommendation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, after dissolving the House of Representatives on May 21.

Senior advocate Dinesh Kumar Tripathi had filed a writ petition in the SC against Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's move to reshuffle and expand the cabinet twice, seeking to nullify the reshuffle.

A writ petition citing that Prime Minister Oli's was just a caretaker government after the dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) and his move to reshuffle the cabinet was unconstitutional was filed by senior advocate Tripathi. The petition had demanded revocation of PM Oli's decision.

Source" The Rising Nepal