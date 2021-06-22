SC Issues Interim Order Removing 20 Ministers From Positions

SC Issues Interim Order Removing 20 Ministers From Positions

June 22, 2021, 5:31 p.m.

The Supreme Court has issued interim order against the reshuffle and expansion of the Council of Ministers as made on June 4 and 10, thus removing 20 ministers from their positions.

A joint bench of Chief Justice Cholendra Shamsher JB Rana and justice Prakash Kumar Dhungana made the verdict today.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari had appointed 20 new ministers in the Cabinet as per the recommendation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, after dissolving the House of Representatives on May 21.

Senior advocate Dinesh Kumar Tripathi had filed a writ petition in the SC against Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's move to reshuffle and expand the cabinet twice, seeking to nullify the reshuffle.

A writ petition citing that Prime Minister Oli's was just a caretaker government after the dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) and his move to reshuffle the cabinet was unconstitutional was filed by senior advocate Tripathi. The petition had demanded revocation of PM Oli's decision.

Source" The Rising Nepal

Agencies

Provide Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Senior Citizens Immediately: Supreme Court
Jun 22, 2021
Mutant Variant Of Virus Detected In Nepal
Jun 22, 2021
India Administer 82.7 Lakh Jabbed In One Day
Jun 22, 2021
Iran's President-elect: US Must Lift Sanctions
Jun 22, 2021
Netherlands Make History As Wijnaldum Surpasses Van Basten
Jun 22, 2021

More on Politics

NC Leader Deuba Announces His Candidature For Party President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
POLITICS Crumbling Process By A Correspondent 3 days, 14 hours ago
NC General Convention From September 1 By Agencies 4 days, 15 hours ago
'Intensify Efforts To Procure COVID Vaccines': Nepali Congress By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
Krishna Chandra Nepali Appointed New Chief Minister Of Gandaki Province By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
Nepal And India Enjoy A Unique Relationship: PM Oli By Agencies 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Provide Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Senior Citizens Immediately: Supreme Court By Agencies Jun 22, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 476 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3703 New Cases, 4956 Recoveries And 41Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2021
Chaudhary Foundation and Unnati Cultural Village Shape Nepal as the "Soft Power", says Surabhi K Chaudhary at KLF Bhava Samvad By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2021
Mutant Variant Of Virus Detected In Nepal By Agencies Jun 22, 2021
India Administer 82.7 Lakh Jabbed In One Day By Agencies Jun 22, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75