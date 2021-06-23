Nepal To Resume Domestic And International Flights

The Government has decided to resume domestic and international flights with the adoption of some safety measures and protocols.

The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has shared that the cabinet meeting on Monday decided to operate the services by fixing destination and airlines companies.

The domestic flights would be operated with 50 per cent of the total number of usual flights only until further notice. Similarly, the number of the international flights would be increased gradually.

There would be four flights in a week by two air companies to and from Kathmandu-Doha. Similarly, there would be two flights from and to Kathmandu -Istanbul and four flights in Kathmandu-Dubai. Similarly, there would be two flights in Kathmandu-Dammam and Kathmandu-Kuwait in a week.

Likewise, there would be one flight in Kathmandu -Mascot and four flights in Kathmandu-Malaysia. The Ministry further shares that there would be single flights to South Korea and Japan and Chengdu and Guangzhou of China.

Source: RSS