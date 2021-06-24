Marsyangdi River Again Gets Blocked

Marsyangdi River Again Gets Blocked

June 24, 2021, 7:25 a.m.

Marsyangdi River has got blocked at Chame, triggering fears of calamities at a settlement in Chame Bazar.

Chief District Officer Bishnu Lamichhane said the river blockage created by soil erosion and other objects including wooden logs and timber brought by the river has put a bridge here under a threat of collapse.

The river was blocked by a landslide last Saturday as well.

Now the water level has also risen in the river, posing threat to a nearby school building. The level of river water has surged following the incessant rainfall since Tuesday evening. The river’s flow is further increasing and efforts are on to find a way out to the blocked river. The Chame folks have been urged to stay alert to hazardous incidents.

Source: RSS

Agencies

Melamchi Water Supply Board Started TheWork To Open The Road
Jun 24, 2021
After A Week, Maharashtra Reports More Than 10,000 Fresh Cases In A Day
Jun 24, 2021
Hong Kong's Apple Daily to end on Thursday
Jun 24, 2021
Portugal And France Finish 2-2 Draw In Euro 2020
Jun 24, 2021
Nepal To Resume Domestic And International Flights
Jun 23, 2021

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

Flood Risk In Tamakoshi Averted By Agencies 3 days, 20 hours ago
Dolkha District Administrations Alerted People Living Along Tamakosi River Possible Flood By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Nepali Army's Helicopters Rescued Flood Survivors In Manang By Agencies 5 days, 2 hours ago
Fifteen Died, 25 Has Gone Missing And Hundreds Displaced In The Flood By Agencies 5 days, 2 hours ago
Two Chinese And One Indian National Die In Sindhupalchok Floods By Agencies 6 days, 2 hours ago
11 Killed And Dozens Are Missing In Manang By Agencies 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Applications of Drones in DRR: Prospects and Challenges in Nepal By Uttam Pudasaini, Dr. Suman Kumar Karna, Biplav Pageni and Suraj Gautam Jun 24, 2021
Melamchi Water Supply Board Started TheWork To Open The Road By Agencies Jun 24, 2021
After A Week, Maharashtra Reports More Than 10,000 Fresh Cases In A Day By Agencies Jun 24, 2021
Hong Kong's Apple Daily to end on Thursday By Agencies Jun 24, 2021
Portugal And France Finish 2-2 Draw In Euro 2020 By Agencies Jun 24, 2021
Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 24 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75