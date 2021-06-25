Kathmandu Valley Logs 427 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 427 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 9586 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 427 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 427 cases, Kathmandu districts records308 cases in Kathmandu and 76 in Lalitpur and 43 in Bhaktapur.

With 1721 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 631152.