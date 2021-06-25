WHO Nepal Dismisses News Report On Vaccines Mixing

WHO Nepal Dismisses News Report On Vaccines Mixing

June 25, 2021, 7:41 a.m.

World Health Organisation Nepal has refuted misleading claims that the organisation has approved a ‘mix and match’ regimen for Vero Cell and AstraZeneca Covishield vaccines citing more effective results.

WHO has not issued any such statement, and such misinformation can lead to grave consequences, read a statement issued by the organisation on Wednesday.

“Data on the efficacy of the 'mix and match' of vaccines remain limited. While studies are going on regarding the interchangeability between vaccines, more evidence is needed on the interchangeability of the second dose of AstraZeneca with Vero Cell vaccine before conclusions can be reached,” it said.

Agencies

