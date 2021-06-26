COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1174 New Cases, 4914 Recoveries And 30 Deaths

With 1174 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 632326.

The Ministry of Health and Population, said in 4704 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1174 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4806 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 842 people.

Currently, there are 42024 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2825 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 39199 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 361 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 734 are admitted to the ICU, and 222 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 4914 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 584327 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 91.99 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population added 30fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked 8945.