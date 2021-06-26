Heavy Rains Is Likely To Occur In A Few Places Of Province 1, Province 2 And Bagmati

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy in the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy in the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at many places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2 and Lumbini Province.
VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75