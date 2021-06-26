Heavy Rains Is Likely To Occur In A Few Places Of Province 1, Province 2 And Bagmati

Heavy Rains Is Likely To Occur In A Few Places Of Province 1, Province 2 And Bagmati

June 26, 2021, 6:52 a.m.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy in the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy in the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at many places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2 and Lumbini Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 427 COVID-19 Cases
Jun 25, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1721 New Cases, 5455 Recoveries And 27 Deaths
Jun 25, 2021
Italy Extends Support To Nepal To Fight COVID Pandemic
Jun 25, 2021
Generally To Mostly Cloudy On June 25 Across Nepal
Jun 25, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 335 COVID-19 Cases
Jun 24, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 427 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1721 New Cases, 5455 Recoveries And 27 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 6 minutes ago
WHO Nepal Dismisses News Report On Vaccines Mixing By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 335 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 497 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1511 New Cases 3558 Recoveries And 52 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

Public Transport Will Likely To Resume In Kathmandu Valley From June 28 By Agencies Jun 26, 2021
India Records 51667 New Coronavirus Cases, Nine Cases Of Delta Plus Variant By Agencies Jun 26, 2021
Constitution Has Not Bestowed President With Separate Powers By Agencies Jun 26, 2021
Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years For Floyd Murder By Agencies Jun 26, 2021
Suarez, Cavani And The Sad End To Uruguay's Golden Era By Agencies Jun 26, 2021
England To Face Germany In Knockout Round By Agencies Jun 26, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75