Indian Embassy Organizes International Day of Yoga 2021

June 26, 2021, 11:06 a.m.

Embassy of India, Kathmandu, organized the seventh International Day of Yoga on virtually as part of its ongoing celebration of India@75 'AzaadikaAmritMahotsav'.

The theme of the celebration this year amidst Covid-19 was "Be With Yoga , Be At Home" (GharGhar ma Yog) encouraging people to practice "Yoga for Wellness".

A lecture-cum -demonstration of Common Yoga Protocol approved by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, was organized at the Swami Vivekanand Culture Centre of the Embassy, and was broadcast live on its Facebook page. The yogasanas were conducted by Yoga Guru Loknath Khanal and the event was widely viewed by people across Nepal.

The Common Yoga Protocol (with Nepali voiceover) was broadcast live on TV as well to take the message of Yoga and its benefits to every home in Nepal.

1 (3).jpeg

In addition, a conversation on "Relevance of Yoga in times of Covid-19" with YogacharyaShri Sunil Maan was broadcast today on ten prominent Radio FM channels covering all 7 provinces of Nepal.

People from all across Nepal participated in a Vlogging (video blogging) and Essay-writing contest organized virtually by Embassy.

It is well-known that the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on 21 June since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, in his UN address, had suggested the date of 21 June, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world.

