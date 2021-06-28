Public Transport Service In Kathmandu Valley Will Resume On Odd-Even Numbers From June 28

The meeting of three Chief District Officers of the districts in the Kathmandu Valley has permitted the operation of public transportation services with the implementation of the odd-even number traffic rule.

However, the meeting extend the ongoing prohibitory order for one more week.

Lalitpur CDO Dhundi Prasad Niraula said, "Public vehicles having over 25 seats are allowed to operate in the Valley by following all the public health protocols. Sanitisers should be made available within the vehicle and social distance must be maintained."