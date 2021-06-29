Xi, Putin Hail Stronger China-Russia Ties

Xi, Putin Hail Stronger China-Russia Ties

June 29, 2021, 7:44 a.m.

The presidents of China and Russia have agreed to oppose interference in others' internal affairs under the guise of democracy and human rights.

China said that President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin also expressed their opposition to unilateral sanctions at an online summit on Monday.

This came after the Group of Seven leaders issued a joint communique underscoring the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. It also called on China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms in relation to the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Hong Kong.

The Chinese and Russian governments said their leaders formally agreed at the summit to extend a friendship and cooperation treaty between the two countries, which was signed two decades ago.

During his talks with Xi, Putin reportedly stressed that coordination between their countries plays a stabilizing role in world affairs amid increasing geopolitical turbulence.

Xi apparently hopes to strengthen relations with Russia, as the United States steps up cooperation with its allies under President Joe Biden's administration.

Agencies

How Worrying Is Delta Plus?
Jun 29, 2021
HoR Should Be Restored: NC Leader Deuba
Jun 29, 2021
Remittance Inflow Likely To Decrease In Coming Days
Jun 29, 2021
Temperatures Soar In Western US
Jun 29, 2021
Messi Shines After Breaking Argentina Appearance Record In Copa America
Jun 29, 2021

More on International

Temperatures Soar In Western US By Agencies 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
Lapid To Blinken: Disagreements About Iran Deal Can Be Worked Out Quietly By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Delta The ‘Most Transmissible’ Of Variants, Spreading Rapidly Among Unvaccinated Populations: WHO Chief By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Indonesia's Daily COVID Tally Hits All-time High By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Japanese Emperor Seems Concerned About Coronavirus Status By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago
Florida Beachfront Condo Collapses By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

TCIL & Jupitice Announce MOU for Strategic Partnership to Promote “Private Justice Delivery Platform” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2021
How Worrying Is Delta Plus? By Agencies Jun 29, 2021
HoR Should Be Restored: NC Leader Deuba By Agencies Jun 29, 2021
Remittance Inflow Likely To Decrease In Coming Days By Agencies Jun 29, 2021
Messi Shines After Breaking Argentina Appearance Record In Copa America By Agencies Jun 29, 2021
Switzerland Eliminates France In A Tough Game Of European Championship By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75