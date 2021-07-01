Kathmandu Valley Logs 419 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 419 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7130 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 419 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 419 cases, Kathmandu districts records 316 cases, 74 in Lalitpur and 29 in Bhaktapur.

With 1851 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thrusday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 640662.

.