Putin Signs Law Requiring Foreign IT Firms To Open Offices In Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Thursday requiring foreign IT firms to open offices on Russian territory, according to a document published by the government.
The law will apply to companies with over 500,000 daily Russian users.
Moscow on Wednesday opened a new case against Google for breaching personal data legislation.
(With input from Reuters)
