Putin Signs Law Requiring Foreign IT Firms To Open Offices In Russia

Putin Signs Law Requiring Foreign IT Firms To Open Offices In Russia

July 2, 2021, 7:37 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Thursday requiring foreign IT firms to open offices on Russian territory, according to a document published by the government.

The law will apply to companies with over 500,000 daily Russian users.

Moscow on Wednesday opened a new case against Google for breaching personal data legislation.

(With input from Reuters)

Agencies

Immigration Office Will Resume Visa Services From July 2
Jul 02, 2021
Airlines Resume Domestic Flights In Nepal
Jul 02, 2021
'Vaccine Discrimination' Threatening Billions Of Lives, WHO Warns
Jul 02, 2021
From Blackburn to Brazil: Chile revelation Brereton lighting up the Copa America along with Messi & Neymar
Jul 02, 2021
Pedri's 'Playing A Euros Before He Can Drive'! - Barcelona's Teen Sensation Destined To Become A Spain Legend
Jul 02, 2021

More on International

'Vaccine Discrimination' Threatening Billions Of Lives, WHO Warns By Agencies 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
Chinese Communist Party Marks 100 years By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
China Tightens Grip On Hong Kong With Security Law By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Temperatures Soar In Western US By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
Xi, Putin Hail Stronger China-Russia Ties By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
Lapid To Blinken: Disagreements About Iran Deal Can Be Worked Out Quietly By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Deuba, Poudel And Situala Need To Take Rest From Active Politics: Nidhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2021
Immigration Office Will Resume Visa Services From July 2 By Agencies Jul 02, 2021
Airlines Resume Domestic Flights In Nepal By Agencies Jul 02, 2021
From Blackburn to Brazil: Chile revelation Brereton lighting up the Copa America along with Messi & Neymar By Agencies Jul 02, 2021
Pedri's 'Playing A Euros Before He Can Drive'! - Barcelona's Teen Sensation Destined To Become A Spain Legend By Agencies Jul 02, 2021
Weather Forecast And Analysis For July 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75