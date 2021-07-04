COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms1042 New Cases, 2552 Recoveries And 27 Deaths

With 1042 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 644622.

The Ministry of Health and Population, said in 4876 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1042 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 3256 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 561 people.

Currently, there are 26179 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 951 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 23228 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 295 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 608 are admitted to the ICU, and 181 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2552 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 690218 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 94.5 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population added 27 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked 1042.