ADB Appoints New Country Director For Nepal

ADB Appoints New Country Director For Nepal

July 6, 2021, 10:58 a.m.

KATHMANDU, NEPAL (6 July 2021) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Arnaud Cauchois as new Country Director for Nepal.ADB Link

As country director, Mr. Cauchois will lead ADB operations in the country and policy dialogue with the government of Nepal and other development partners. He will oversee the implementation of ADB’s country partnership strategy for Nepal that focuses on the country’s long-term development needs through improved infrastructure for private sector-led growth, improved access to devolved services, and environmental sustainability and resilience.

“ADB has been a long-term development partner of Nepal. I look forward to building on the strong partnership and working closely with the government, development partners, and other stakeholders in supporting Nepal’s development agenda and poverty reduction efforts,” said Mr. Cauchois. “My immediate priority will be to support the Government of Nepal as it addresses both the immediate and longer-term health, economic, and social impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.”

In the medium term, Mr. Cauchois indicated the need to support the government with the development of integrated solutions by combining expertise across sectors and mixing public and private sector financing. Expansion of private sector operations, as well as green resilient and inclusive projects, will be pursued in close collaboration with the government and development partners.

Mr. Cauchois has almost 3 decades of professional experience, including over 15 years with ADB. Mr. Cauchois, a French national, joined ADB in 2005 as a Rural Development Specialist and has since held numerous leading positions. Prior to this appointment, he served as Principal Water Resources Specialist for India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka and was outposted in ADB’s India Resident Mission. He was also assigned in ADB’s Nepal Resident Mission for 6 years and led the improvement of the water management systems in Nepal.

e has extensive experience of leading policy dialogue with governments on various aspects of development and has served the European Commission in Afghanistan as Rural Development Advisor prior to joining ADB.

He holds a master of science degree in water resource management from the Superior School of Tropical Agronomy in Montpellier, France.

Since its establishment in 1966, ADB has provided over $7 billion in financial and technical assistance to Nepal. The assistance was provided in energy, transport, water supply and urban infrastructure services, agriculture and irrigation, and education.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Analysis For July 6 Across Nepal Generally
Jul 06, 2021
PM Oli Inaugurated Upper Tamakoshi Project
Jul 05, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 562 COVID-19 Cases
Jul 05, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1745 New Cases, 2211 Recoveries And 23 Deaths
Jul 05, 2021
Golchha Group Donates 30 Samsung Microwave Ovens To Teaching Hospital
Jul 05, 2021

More on Economy

PM Oli Inaugurated Upper Tamakoshi Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 45 minutes ago
Samundratar-Trishuli 3 ‘B’ Centre 132 KV Transmission Line In Operation By Agencies 18 hours, 47 minutes ago
Golchha Group Donates 30 Samsung Microwave Ovens To Teaching Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 52 minutes ago
Devyani Rajya Laxmi Rana Joins Coca-Cola India As Vice President By Agencies 20 hours, 26 minutes ago
As National Paddy Day Marked,75 Percent Plantation Complete By Agencies 6 days, 4 hours ago
South Asia Must Reform Debt-Accumulating State-Owned Banks and Enterprises to Avert Next Financial Crisis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 22 hours ago

The Latest

Mobilizing Resources For The University Of Nepal By Dr. Bipin Adhikari Jul 06, 2021
SC To Deliver Verdict On HoR Dissolution Case On July 12 By Agencies Jul 06, 2021
No Nation Can Solve Challenge Of Covid-19 In Isolation: PM Modi By Agencies Jul 06, 2021
Messi Skyrockets To No.1 As Euros Exit Ends Mbappe's Hopes By Agencies Jul 06, 2021
Brazil Reaches Final Defeating Peru By Agencies Jul 06, 2021
Weather Analysis For July 6 Across Nepal Generally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75