COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2077 New Cases, 1333 Recoveries And 28 Deaths

July 7, 2021, 5:21 p.m.

With 2077 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 648085.

Dr. Krishna Prasad Paudel, spokesperson of The Ministry of Health and Population, said in 7835 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2077 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4063 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 902 people.

Currently, there are 26544 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2788 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 23753 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 317 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 571 are admitted to the ICU, and 161 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1333 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 614327 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 94.6 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population added 28fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked 9291.

