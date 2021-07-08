Israel Provides Medical Equipment To Nepal

Israel Provides Medical Equipment To Nepal

July 8, 2021, 2:13 p.m.

Hanan Goder, Ambassador of Israel to Nepal, along with his deputy Tal Shvartsman, handed over the medical supplies to the representatives of the Ministry of Health and Covid-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC).

The items include Ventilators, PPE and Oxygen related and ICU related equipment.

A chartered flight of Nepal Airlines carrying medical cargo from Tel Aviv landed in Kathmandu today. The flight brought tons of medical supplies, sent by the State of Israel, MASHAV and the people of Israel to the people of Nepal, and organized by Nepali Ambassador to Israel Dr. Anjan Shakya and her team, to support Nepal in its fight against Covid-19. The supplies include ventilators, oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment.

Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yair Lapid, issuing a statement before the departure of the medical cargo from Israel, said that Israel is proud to assist Nepal in its struggle against the Coronavirus. Israeli friends worldwide know that in time of need, Israel will stand with them.

The Embassy earlier had handed medical equipment related to Covid to Dhulikhel, Patan and Bir Hospitals and Covid prevention materials to the Nepal Police.

