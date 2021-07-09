Sanofi And GSK Have Received Approval For Fhe Phase 3 Clinical Study In India

With over 10 per cent positivity rate in as many as 45 districts, the pandemic has become a cause of concern in the Northeast states.

India reported 45,892 new coronavirus cases and 817 deaths in the last 24 hours, ending 8 am on Thursday. With this, the country’s overall caseload has risen to 3,07,09,557, while its death toll has climbed to 4,05,028. The number of active cases in the country has dropped to 4,60,704.

Pharmaceutical companies Sanofi and GSK have received approval for the Phase 3 clinical study in India to assess the safety, efficacy and immunogenicity of their adjuvanted recombinant-protein Covid-19 vaccine candidate, news agency PTI reported.

The global, randomised, double-blind Phase 3 trial will include more than 35,000 volunteers aged 18 and older across countries like the US, Asia, Africa, and Latin America, Sanofi said in a statement.

As countries around the world rush to vaccinate their populations in the wake of more virulent variants, the global coronavirus death toll crossed the grim four million mark.

Source: The Indian Express