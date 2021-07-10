Weather Forecasting For July 10 Across Nepal

July 10, 2021, 6:51 a.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and , chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

