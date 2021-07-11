Kathmandu Valley Logs 391 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 391 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 5535 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 391 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 391 cases, Kathmandu districts records 263 cases, 97 in Lalitpur and 31 in Bhaktapur.

With 1237 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 655449 .