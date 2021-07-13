Deuba To Sworn In Prime Minister Today, Likely To Form Small Cabinet

Nepali Congress leader Sher Deuba is considering taking the oath of office of prime minister today at Shitalniwas at around 5 PM. However, Deuba will likely form a small cabinet.

However, the CPN-UML-led faction would not join the coalition government led by Deuba.

At the meeting, UML leader Madhav Nepal shared that as the basic aims concerning reinstatement of House and clarification on various confusing articles of the constitution have been achieved, he would step back from the alliance and work towards UML reconciliation.

He expressed hope that his partners would understand his predicament and also advised Deuba to be as inclusive as he can while forming the government and to include UML in the discussions too.

Nepal was later quoted as saying that as the primary issue has been resolved and as democracy has prevailed, he would now like to focus his energies entirely on reuniting the party.

The opposition alliance has expedited consultations in a bid to form a coalition government led by Nepali Congress (NC) President Deuba.

A meeting of the alliance held this afternoon decided to work towards forming a small cabinet in accordance with the Supreme Court's order.

The Supreme Court, in its verdict issued in favor of reinstatement of House of Representatives, had also passed an order to appoint Deuba as the prime minister by 5 pm Tuesday.

According to the leaders of the alliance, the meeting stressed the need to make the alliance more effective.

The alliance comprises Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Center), CPN-UMLMadhav Kumar Nepal- Jhalanath Khanal faction, Janata Samajwadi Party's Upendra Yadav faction and the Rashtriya Janamorcha.

Based on The Himalayan Times