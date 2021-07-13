Deuba To Sworn In Prime Minister Today, Likely To Form Small Cabinet

Deuba To Sworn In Prime Minister Today, Likely To Form Small Cabinet

July 13, 2021, 10:09 a.m.

Nepali Congress leader Sher Deuba is considering taking the oath of office of prime minister today at Shitalniwas at around 5 PM. However, Deuba will likely form a small cabinet.

However, the CPN-UML-led faction would not join the coalition government led by Deuba.

At the meeting, UML leader Madhav Nepal shared that as the basic aims concerning reinstatement of House and clarification on various confusing articles of the constitution have been achieved, he would step back from the alliance and work towards UML reconciliation.

He expressed hope that his partners would understand his predicament and also advised Deuba to be as inclusive as he can while forming the government and to include UML in the discussions too.

Nepal was later quoted as saying that as the primary issue has been resolved and as democracy has prevailed, he would now like to focus his energies entirely on reuniting the party.

The opposition alliance has expedited consultations in a bid to form a coalition government led by Nepali Congress (NC) President Deuba.

A meeting of the alliance held this afternoon decided to work towards forming a small cabinet in accordance with the Supreme Court's order.

The Supreme Court, in its verdict issued in favor of reinstatement of House of Representatives, had also passed an order to appoint Deuba as the prime minister by 5 pm Tuesday.

According to the leaders of the alliance, the meeting stressed the need to make the alliance more effective.

The alliance comprises Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Center), CPN-UMLMadhav Kumar Nepal- Jhalanath Khanal faction, Janata Samajwadi Party's Upendra Yadav faction and the Rashtriya Janamorcha.

Based on The Himalayan Times

Agencies

Lower Modi-1 Hydel Project Begins Power Production
Jul 13, 2021
Bhanu Jayanti: Aadikabi’s House In Ruins, Ghansi Kuwa Threatened By Road Expansion
Jul 13, 2021
US Warns China Over Maritime Threats
Jul 13, 2021
Euro 2020 Team Of The Tournament: Italy Dominate As Ronaldo & Pogba Miss Out
Jul 13, 2021
Appoint Deuba As Prime Minister In Two Days: Supreme Court
Jul 12, 2021

More on Politics

Will Deuba Prove Majority In The House Within 30 Days? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 16 minutes ago
UML Taskforce Finally Strikes A Ten-point Agreement By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
Fifty Thousand Nepali Congress Members Disassociated From The Party By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 20 hours ago
SC To Deliver Verdict On HoR Dissolution Case On July 12 By Agencies 1 week ago
NC LEADER DEUBA Do or Die By Keshab Poudel 1 week, 3 days ago
CPN-UML Urged Madhav Kumar Nepal To Withdraw Signatures By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 587 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,639 New Cases, 2078 Recoveries And 12 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2021
Lower Modi-1 Hydel Project Begins Power Production By Agencies Jul 13, 2021
Bhanu Jayanti: Aadikabi’s House In Ruins, Ghansi Kuwa Threatened By Road Expansion By Agencies Jul 13, 2021
US Warns China Over Maritime Threats By Agencies Jul 13, 2021
Euro 2020 Team Of The Tournament: Italy Dominate As Ronaldo & Pogba Miss Out By Agencies Jul 13, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75