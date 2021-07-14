India Reported 32,906 New Covid-19 Cases, The Lowest Since March 16

India Reported 32,906 New Covid-19 Cases, The Lowest Since March 16

July 14, 2021, 7:05 a.m.

India reported 32,906 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest since March 16, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. The country’s active caseload has declined to 4.32 lakh. The recovery rate has increased to 97.28 per cent, the ministry data stated. Madhya Pradesh adds 1,478 Covid ‘backlog’ deaths to tally..

Kerala logged 14,539 fresh Covid-19 cases and 124 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total infection count to 30,87,673 and the toll to 14,810. Malappuram reported the highest number of cases--2,115, followed by Ernakulam with 1,624and Kollam

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is a matter of concern that big crowds are thronging hill stations and market areas without masks and social distancing.

The government on Tuesday expressed concern over the “gross violations” of Covid-appropriate behaviour in several parts of the country and said this can nullify the gains made so far.

Addressing a press conference on the pandemic situation in the country, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, said people talk about the third wave as a “weather update” but fail to understand that adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour or the lack of it is what will prevent or cause any future waves.

Earlier today, the Serum Institute of India (SII) and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Tuesday announced plans to start producing the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in India from September. The parties intend to produce over 300 million doses of the vaccine in India per year, it added.

Source: The Indian Express

Agencies

