COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1782 New Cases, 1757 Recoveries And 33 Deaths

July 15, 2021, 4:55 p.m.

With 1782 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 662576.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 8256 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1782 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4512 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 894 people.

Currently, there are 26639 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2614 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 24025 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 602 are admitted to the ICU, and 171 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1757 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 626468 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 94.5 percent.

The MoHP on Tuesday added 33 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 9,463.

