Nepal's National Anthem Translated Into Hebrew

July 15, 2021, 4:29 p.m.

Ambassador Of Israel to Nepal Hanan Goder-Goldberger read and handed over the translated national anthem in Hebrew to its writer Byakul Maila during a program organised at the Israeli Ambassador Resident Baluwatar.

The Nepal's national anthem 'Sayau thunga fulka hami..' has been translated into the Hebrew language by the Israeli ambassador Gorder.

Receiving the translated version of the national anthem writer Maila expressed happiness over the work of Ambassador Hanan.

Former Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations Professor Dr Jaya Raj Acharya said that if the national anthem translated into other languages whole world will have a chance to understand Nepal's national anthem better.

The Hebrew language is written from left to right side. Hebrew is the official national language of Israel. This ancient language is spoken by around 10 million people as their mother tongue worldwide. The Hebrew language belongs to the Afro-Asian language group.

