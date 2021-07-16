HBL Customers Receives 15% Discounts On Daraz

Himalayan Bank Limited and Online e-commerce site Daraz has entered into an agreement to provide discounts to the Customers of Himalayan Bank Limited. On a “Bank Day” offer of Daraz, customers of HBL will receive the discounts on every Thursday while they purchase goods.

Customers of HBL will receive discount of 15% or Maximum Rs. 500 on Thursday when they purchase any goods and prepay through their Credit or Prepaid Card.

Bank has been promoting its digital banking platform and initiated the discount offer to secure its customers from the COVID 19 Pandemic. HBL Customers can enjoy dual benefit of discount while purchasing through Daraz and safe home delivery facility.

Customers can apply for Credit or Prepaid Card through the nearest Branch of the Bank.

Presently, HBL has 71 branches, more than 5000 POS Terminals, more than 600 e-commerce merchants and 142 ATMs spread over the Country.