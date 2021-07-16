Mitigation Of National Challenges

Challenging the challenges is a complicated and never-ending process. National willpower is obligatory for this cause. Nepal gets several challenges and the first and foremost source of the challenge is the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) signed in November 2006 between the government and the then Maoists. So said because, it was probably the first agreement of its kind in the world in which the agreement was signed more with the partners in peace than between the conflict parties, in total disregard to the other part of the conflict. Records and practices in the world say that agreement is not signed between the partners in peace. One reason why the peace accord still poses a challenge is that the agreement was signed negligent of the world norms and standards. Understandably, the conflict parties of the time included His Majesty’s Government (HMG), the Police, the Army, National Investigation Bureau against the eight political parties with the Maoist itself included. The CPA so signed by the GirijaKoirala led government with the Maoist party. But Girija Prasad Koirala, Gopal Man Shrestha, Madhav Kumar Nepal, AmikSherchan, Bharat BimalYadev, Krishna Das Shrestha, PremSuwal and Pushpa Kamala Dahal ‘Prachanda’ as representatives of their respective parties who signed the “12 points agreements” in Delhi, India as a united front against then HMG on November 5 of 2005 has breached the very principle of the peace accord. If instead, the dialogue for peace settlement could include the government with the HMG including King to reach a logical end, the elements like the newly surging monarch system, secularism, federalism and the Maoist combatants’ integration in the Nepal Army would comfortably settle by now. Maybe the partners of peace settlement rejoiced in making peace with the partners already in peace rather than seriously looking into the likely flaws therein. This is one reason of the persistence of challenges.

Tactical Paradigm needs to Change

For combating military challenges, Nepalese security organizations need to review their tactical and logistic cultures. Some points are given as under for suggestions.

"Conventional in nature: Conventional warfare is the use of conventional - traditional -- means to wage war. The two sides face each other on the battlefield using weapons against each other, with these weapons usually not including biological, chemical, or nuclear substances. In other words when in the barracks our security troops: army, Nepal armed police and Nepal police should be rigorously indoctrinated from the very beginning about our cultures, history, nationalism and Dharma as prepared under unified command. In fact, with our own recent ( before a decade and a half ) experience we can come to a conclusion that the Maoists, we were fighting were indoctrinated to the point of brainwashing about Mao, Marxism, so on and so forth which led their force to fight fiercely for a cause. Hence an indoctrinated unified force will be very efficient in fighting for a cause which lacks currently in Nepal. Learning from our enemy or hostile like the previous Maoist had their Political Commissars at every level for indoctrination; Nepal too may require such elements and course materials to achieve the same.

"Unconventional in Warfare: Unconventional warfare, on the other hand, uses unconventional weapons, targets the civilian population as well as the armed forces, and specializes in unconventional tactics. In other words, our military threats arise from both the south and north with massive conventional forces. Learning from history, Vietnam War, the 2006 Israel – Hezbollah 34 days War and the ongoing war in Yemen between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia and its coalition, Afghani Guerilla warfare against US army 2001-21,it has been very much proven that an unconventional weaker force can also strike a 'Deadly Blow' to a much bigger, modern, conventional army given they are managed with adequate weapons and logistics.

Strengthening Intelligence Capability

It was Napoleon who said, 'One good intelligence is better than a thousand bayonets.' In this regard, given our present critical situation of the country, we do not need to look outside for enemies as they are in abundance within. They are in politics, bureaucracy, security apparatus, colleges, NGOs, INGOs, in fact in every nooks and corner. The security forces including the army in my opinion are having a 'Policy Paralysis' in identifying and exposing such anti-nationals. Thus is the necessity to have strong intelligence and counterintelligence entities. It is very serious to note that one should not hope much from the current Nepal Police, National Investigation Department (NID) or the Armed Police as Nepalese are very much aware of how politicians have turned these entities into rotten apples. The blame goes to the top guns, not to the security institutions. All four institutions were very effective, efficient and loyal to the nation. The government, politicians and top ranks from security the institutions themselves made polluted, ineffective and unpopular. However, the Nepalese Army( NA) gets more popular faith Nepalese due to its history. NA should open an eye for its culture, history and customary values for safeguarding Nepalese sovereignty with the Unified Command concept rather than singing as “ Order of Constitutional Government” even for the normal initiative.

In this regard, we could strongly believe that it is up to the Nepal Army to rebuild even by restructuring the current formation if necessary, covertly a strong intelligence and counterintelligence entities to look into not just human intelligence but cyber, electronic intelligence and beyond to act against not just foreign but internal anti-nationals and expose them to the general public. This may help the military to address its "Policy Paralysis" to deal with current issues.

Logistic Management

On the other hand, coming to the point, over the years we have sought assistance mainly from India, the US, China, or the UK to modernize our military. Here, I find the paradox. These are the very forces who today are hitting at our very culture, history, Dharma, customary value and national integrity. It has therefore become very urgent to look into alternatives to address our security challenges of the day. The security consists of people, culture, history, Dharma, customary value and national integrity, not only the gun, bullet, tactics and uniform.

To strengthen the Security organizations, logistic support and resources are the foremost prerequisites. In this regard, it is very possible to have three alternates. Firstly, Iran has successfully made both Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon 'Deadly Forces' which have proven themselves to be " Unconventional in Nature" but lethal in their ability to achieve one's objectives. However, Iran being a Muslim country and we Hindus and how Muslims consider non-Muslims as "KAFIRS," this alliance may not materialize. Moreover, Iran as of yet does not have that much clout in the international arena to assist us if at all the time comes where we may require a lot of push and shove. On top of that USA and India would oppose it due to their own separate interests.

The second would be Israel. But it holds a view that Nepal has to have a three-tier diplomatic relationship; 1) with the neighbors, 2) with whom we can be militarily comfortable and who can also assist economically without interfering with our internal matters 3) with the rest of the far off countries, i.e. the west. In this regard, China may not be very happy with our close ties with Israel (US) and India may exert its influence on Israel, thus compromising our national security.

The third one is that I have come to the conclusion that Russia could be the safest bet to increase our military ties. It has been Russia which has taken the lead to create a multi-polar world away from the west-led unipolar world. Moreover, Russia has been an age-old friend of India and is also moving forward to forging a strategic alliance with China. If we take this into account, both China and India may not object to our military outreach to Russia. In addition, this may also deter India from meddling in our internal affairs as it may damage India's reputation in the 'Russian Eye.'

At the end

It is obvious to note that the army had the Royal Palace as the buffer up to 2006. But, today, there is no entity to speak for the institution. The political parties have their own different organizations to put forth the party's views and also defend their existence even by arm twisting if necessary which we have in recent days. The Nepalese army veterans today are a divided entity. This is unfortunate in comparison to the even SAARC countries. But, if they could be united for a National cause, from the Himalayas to Terai they could become a formidable force to counter the antinational narratives and also stands as a voice for the Nepalese army and Nepal Police, Nepal Armed Police and Nepal Investigation Department. Polices and NID are the sister organizations of NA and it is almost impossible to be effective without their support for the national cause. In the end, this is a word of narratives. Currently, the narratives in Nepal, the narratives of the anti-nationals are having the upper hands. The NA should create a separate wing to create a nationalist narrative and to decimate this narrative through all forms of media including social media to the general public as well as the International.

( Dr. Basnyat is the author of the book New Paradigm of Global Security, Civil-Military Relation in Nepal and Brigadier General ( Rtd) )