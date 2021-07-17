COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1310 New Cases, 2164 Recoveries And 21 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1310 New Cases, 2164 Recoveries And 21 Deaths

July 17, 2021, 4:16 p.m.

With 1310 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 665886 .

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6858 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1310 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 3298 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 562 people.

Currently, there are 25952 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2475 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 24477 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 583 are admitted to the ICU, and 176 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2164 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 630407 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 94.67per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday added 21 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 9527.

