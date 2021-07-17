Partly To Generally Cloudy With Light To Modrate Rain Across Nepal

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at many places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

