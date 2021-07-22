SKBLBL Two Decades Of Service

Started 20 years ago with a net capital of 170 million rupees, Sana Kisan Bikas Laghubitta Bittyasanstha Ltd, a venture of Agriculture Development Bank, Small Farmers Cooperatives and other private banks, has proved to be a reliable and integral partner of small and marginal farmers. In the 17 years, the deposit has reached Rs. 17 billion with Rs.15 billion loan.

The bank has made a tremendous progress through its poor oriented programs. Supported by Government of Israel, a nine-month long ‘learn and earn’ program has also helped uplift the young sons and daughters of small and marginalized farmers.

Under this program, more than 3000 sons and daughters of small farmers have already visited Israel to learn modern agriculture and they have returned with certain earning and learning. Many of those who returned from Israel have already started commercial farming in bigger scales.

In a country with an overwhelming majority of farmers, the service demand of Sana Kisan Bikas Laghubitta Bittyasanstha Ltd continues to increase. Establishing its network in 69 districts through over 600 cooperative members, the bank is now serving over 7 million population of the country.

Whether it is in the distribution of loan to enhance productivity to the farmers or loan to reconstruction, Sana Kisan Bank has reached out to the needy people. As its system is transparent and people oriented, the recovery rate of the bank is very high.

As the Bank’s overall lending and base of capital has changed and the demands of farmers are growing, the limitation set for the bank remains very small. To make the bank friendlier and friend of poor and small farmers, there is the need to change its initial status, opening more room for investment.

However, the recent Bank and Financial Acts has put restrictions on it. Given the present act, there is the need to have a certain protection from the ministry of finance and Nepal Rastra Bank.

As Maha Prasad Adhikari, governor of Nepal Rastra Bank, is always supportive to the upliftment of small farmers, the bank has a good opportunity to move ahead through the extension and expansion of its jurisdiction.

Working for the poor without aiming at profit, Sana Kisan Bikas Laghubitta Bittyasanstha Ltd needs certain protection from the government and support to increase its capital.

Addressing as a Chief Guest of the program Governor Adhikary hailed the role played by Sana Kisan to uplift the life of poor and marginalized farmers from remote and rural parts of the country.

Addressing the 20th anniversary of the bank, Governor Adhikary said that poverty eradication is possible only through uplifting the life of poor people and Sana Kisan can play an important role in this direction..“Given the important role played by Sana Kisan, the NRB is ready to provide all kinds of support to the bank”

As the bank celebrated its anniversary, it also recognized the persons involved in the promotion of small farmers. Welcoming the guest, Dr. Shiva Ram Prasad Koirala, CEO of the bank, highlighted the progress of the bank in a virtual program attended by people from different walks of life.

Leading the bank for eight years, former CEO Jalan Kumar Sharma pushed it to take a new step, current CEO Dr. Dr. Koirala, who took charge three years ago, has already come out with a new vision and planning to transform the bank into another stage.

With hard working and dedicated chairman of SAFCL Khem Bahadur Pathak at the helm and new dynamic leadership under CEO Dr. Koirala, the bank is set to overcome all the challenges of the future.

From the chair chairperson Pathak, who inaugurated the function, stated how the Sana Kisan Bikas Laghubitta Bittyasanstha Ltd has been working to provide services to the people.

Sana Kisan Bikas Laghubitta Bittyasanstha Ltd has been distributing loans to the 897000 small farmers and promoting 957 Small Farmer Agriculture Cooperatives and 1374 Cooperatives in 531 Palikas of 74 districts.