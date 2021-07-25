Prohibitory Order Extended In Valley For Ten More Days

Prohibitory order in the Kathmandu Valley has been extended for ten more days.

Chief District Officer of Kathmandu Dhundi Prasad Niraula told The TRN Online that a meeting of the chief district officers of the three districts in the Valley took a decision to this effect today.

He further added that no change has been made in the provisions of the Prohibitory order.

Prohibitory order has been enforced in the Valley since April 30 to curb the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions have been much relaxed compared to those in the beginning.