Delta Now Dominant Covid Variant In Most Of Europe: WHO

The WHO's Regional Office for Europe and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control have warned that if current trends continue, Delta could soon become the globally dominant variant of Covid-19.

Delta is now the dominant variant of Covid-19 in most of Europe, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Monday. Along with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the WHO said that efforts to prevent transmission of the Delta variant must be reinforced.

In these 19 countries, the median proportion of Delta variant detected in samples sent for genetic sequencing was 68.3 per cent. In comparison, the previously

This indicates that Delta has now overtaken Alpha as the dominant variant of Covid-19 in most of Europe.

Experts have already confirmed the presence of the highly transmissible Delta variant in nearly all European countries.

Even in the United States, Delta variant accounts for about 83 per cent of all new Covid-19 infections, according to reports.

The variant will continue to spread, displacing the circulation of other variants unless the virus mutates further to form a new and more competitive strain.

First detected in India in October of 2020, Delta (B.1.617.2) was identified as one of the major factors driving the second wave of Covid-19 infections that devastated the country earlier this year.

Quoting microbiologist Sharon Peacock, news agency Reuters reported, "The biggest risk to the world at the moment is simply Delta."