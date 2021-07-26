Upendra Yadav Led JSP received EC’s Recognition

Following more than five months long disputes, the Election Commission has decided to give legitimacy to the Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) chaired by Upendra Yadav.

Unified following the general elections, both the parties have retained their own influence in Southern parts of Nepal.

Spokesperson of the Election Commission Raj Kumar Shrestha informed said that that the legitimacy of JSP has been given to the Yadav faction.

Today all the 51 central executive members of the party were present for the signature at the Election Commission. Of them, 34 signed in favour of Upendra Yadav and 16 have signed in favour of Mahanta Thakur. Resham Chaudhary remained neutral.