COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,726 New Cases Of COVID-19, 1,778 Recoveries, 20 Deaths

With 2,726 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 685,673.

In 12,655 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2,726 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 1,173 people in 4,863 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 28,836 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2,898 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 25,938 patients are placed in home isolation. Of the active patients, 611 are admitted to the ICU and 171 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,778 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 647,079 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 94.e per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Tuesday added 20 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 9,758 and the death rate is 1.5 per cent.