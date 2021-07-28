Weather Forecast For July 29 Across Nepal

Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Province 2 and Karnali Province tonight.