COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2335 New Cases,1373 Recoveries And 19 Deaths

With 2,335 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 690,642.

In 9,555 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2,335 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population in the weekly press briefing.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 1,030 people in 4,687 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 30,390 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,035 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 27,355 patients are placed in home isolation. Of the active patients, 636 are admitted to the ICU and 160 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,373 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 650,455 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 94.1 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Thursday added 16 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 9,807.