Kathmandu Valley Logs 867 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 867 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 10,886 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 867 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population on Friday through its regular update.

Of 867 cases, Kathmandu districts records 597 cases, 155 in Lalitpur and 108 in Bhaktapur.

With 2,335 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 690,642.