Weather Forecast For July 30 Across Nepal

July 29, 2021, 10:08 p.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country tonight. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

