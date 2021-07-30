Kathmandu Valley Logs 811 COVID-19 Cases

July 30, 2021, 8:05 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 811 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 10,886 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 811 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population on Friday through its regular update.

Of 811cases, Kathmandu districts records 556 cases, 187 in Lalitpur and 76 in Bhaktapur.

With 2,467 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 693,109.

