Kathmandu Valley Logs 775 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 775 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 9286 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 775 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population on Friday through its regular update.

Of 811cases, Kathmandu districts records 517 cases, 164 in Lalitpur and 94 in Bhaktapur.

With 2280 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday , the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 95389.