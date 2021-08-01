Weather Forecast For August 2 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For August 2 Across Nepal

Aug. 1, 2021, 9:43 p.m.

There are generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

