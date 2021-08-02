President Appoints Lt General Sharma As Acting CoAS

President Appoints Lt General Sharma As Acting CoAS

Aug. 2, 2021, 8:24 p.m.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has approved the government's recommendation to appoint Lt Gen Prabhu Ram Sharma as acting Chief of Nepali Army.

With this decision, Sharma's appointment as the next chief of the army has been officially sealed.

General Sharma will assume office as the acting Chief from August 9 as outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa will stay on leave before retirement on August 8.

Thapa will retire on September 8 following which Sharma will be promoted to the post and overtake responsibilities officially.

Earlier, a cabinet meeting held on July 27 had made the decision to recommend Sharma's name as Acting Chief of the national army as the incumbent army chief to the office of the president.

Agencies

Tokyo Olympics: China Secured 24 Gold Medal
Aug 02, 2021
20 Million Doses Of Vaccine To Arrive By Mid-October
Aug 02, 2021
UNFPA Provides 800 Units Of Oxygen Cylinders To Nepal Government
Aug 02, 2021
Madhu Kumar Marasini Appointed As Finance Secretary
Aug 02, 2021
CPN (Maoist Center), Decides To Give Full Shape To Cabinet At Earliest
Aug 01, 2021

More on National

20 Million Doses Of Vaccine To Arrive By Mid-October By Agencies 13 hours, 21 minutes ago
UNFPA Provides 800 Units Of Oxygen Cylinders To Nepal Government By Agencies 13 hours, 25 minutes ago
Madhu Kumar Marasini Appointed As Finance Secretary By Agencies 13 hours, 39 minutes ago
NEB To Publish SEE Results On August 9 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 12 hours ago
PM Deuba Received A Telephone Call from US Secretary Of State By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 11 hours ago
Kathmandu DAO Lifts All Restrictions, Allowing Long Route Buses To Operate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Changing Perception Changes Everything: A Paradigm Shift In Consciousness By Amit K. Shrestha Aug 02, 2021
Major Trilok Singh ThapaChhetri–An Unsung Hero By Dwarika Nath Dhungel, Santa Bahadur Pun And Shyam Prasad Adhikari Aug 02, 2021
Weather Update For August 3 Across The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: China Secured 24 Gold Medal By Agencies Aug 02, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 770 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,279 New Cases Of COVID-19, 1,925 Recoveries, 23 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75