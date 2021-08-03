Experts To Conduct Comprehensive Geological Survey Of Melamchi

The government will be sending a team to Melamchi for a detailed geological survey of the area.

Melamchi is at high risk of dry landslides and mudslides, as the monsoon is active throughout the country.

Earlier, the team had been in Melamchi for the preliminary study of the area. It is scheduled to set out for there again tomorrow for the comprehensive study, it is said.

According to Director General of Department of Mines and Geology, Ram Prasad Ghimire, the five-member squad comprises three from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority and two from the Department.

It is led by the Department's senior divisional geologist.

Melamchi Bazaar was hit by the June 15 devastating flood from the River and it reported a major flood few days back as well.