Kathmandu Valley CDOs Decide To Extend Prohibitory Order For A Week

Aug. 3, 2021, 9:32 p.m.

The meeting of Chief District Officers of the three districts in the Kathmandu Valley has decided to extend the ongoing prohibitory order for one more week.

Lalitpur CDO Dhundi Prasad Niraula said that the meeting of district chiefs of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, and Lalitpur had taken the decision to this effect.

Considering the increasing infection rate of COVID-19, the CDOs have decided to mobilise their own team and security officials to ensure the effective implementation of public health standards.

CDO Niraula said that those defying the public health standards would be punished as per the law. He added that decision had been taken to generate public awareness with the help of local levels to prevent unnecessary crowding.

Moreover, the meeting has also decided to expand COVID-19 tests.

Agencies

