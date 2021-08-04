Prime Minister Deuba Directs Officials To Initiate Process To Appoint Kulman Ghising As CEO Of NEA

Prime Minister Deuba Directs Officials To Initiate Process To Appoint Kulman Ghising As CEO Of NEA

Aug. 4, 2021, 7:56 p.m.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur has directed concerned officials to initiate process to reappoint Kulman Ghising to his former post of Executive Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).

Kulman Ghising during his four year tenure at the NEA was largely credited for ending the load shedding 'era' in Nepal and had made the institution profitable.

Following the end of his tenure, the erstwhile Oli-government did not reinstate Ghising to the post, which had drawn PM Oli much flak.

According to sources, Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation of Nepal Pampha Bhusal was called at PM's residence in Baluwatar and was directed to appoint Ghising as NEA chief.

It is reported that the incumbent executive director of the NEA Hitendra Dev Shakya has been asked to submit his resignation to make way for Ghising. It has been learnt that the Deuba government will seek explanation from Shakya on his performance, if he does not resign.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1279 COVID-19 Cases
Aug 04, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2975 New Cases Of COVID-19, 1,994 Recoveries, 24 Deaths
Aug 04, 2021
Weather Forecast For August 4 Across Nepal
Aug 03, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 904 COVID-19 Cases
Aug 03, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,448 New Cases Of COVID-19, 1,994 Recoveries, 24 Deaths
Aug 03, 2021

More on National

Second Dose Of Vero Cell To Be Administered From August 6 In KMC, Municipalities In Kathmandu By Agencies 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
20 Million Doses Of Vaccine To Arrive By Mid-October By Agencies 2 days ago
UNFPA Provides 800 Units Of Oxygen Cylinders To Nepal Government By Agencies 2 days ago
President Appoints Lt General Sharma As Acting CoAS By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Madhu Kumar Marasini Appointed As Finance Secretary By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
NEB To Publish SEE Results On August 9 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1279 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2975 New Cases Of COVID-19, 1,994 Recoveries, 24 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2021
Judicial Hyper Activism And Loktantra's Decay By Dipak Gyawali Aug 04, 2021
Bending with The Wind By Hemang Dixit Aug 04, 2021
Experts To Conduct Comprehensive Geological Survey Of Melamchi By Agencies Aug 03, 2021
Weather Forecast For August 4 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 03, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75