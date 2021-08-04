Prime Minister Deuba Directs Officials To Initiate Process To Appoint Kulman Ghising As CEO Of NEA

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur has directed concerned officials to initiate process to reappoint Kulman Ghising to his former post of Executive Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).

Kulman Ghising during his four year tenure at the NEA was largely credited for ending the load shedding 'era' in Nepal and had made the institution profitable.

Following the end of his tenure, the erstwhile Oli-government did not reinstate Ghising to the post, which had drawn PM Oli much flak.

According to sources, Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation of Nepal Pampha Bhusal was called at PM's residence in Baluwatar and was directed to appoint Ghising as NEA chief.

It is reported that the incumbent executive director of the NEA Hitendra Dev Shakya has been asked to submit his resignation to make way for Ghising. It has been learnt that the Deuba government will seek explanation from Shakya on his performance, if he does not resign.