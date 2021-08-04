Second Dose Of Vero Cell To Be Administered From August 6 In KMC, Municipalities In Kathmandu

Aug. 4, 2021, 7:59 p.m.

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City is all set to administer the second dose of Vero Cell from August 6.

According to the District Public Health Office, Kathmandu, the second dose will be given to those who have completed 21 days after receiving the first dose of the Vero Cell vaccine from August 6.

Badri Bahadur Khadka, Chief of the Public Health Office, Kathmandu, informed that the second dose vaccination program will be conducted in all the municipalities of Kathmandu.

Khadka further said, “People aged 55 and above, drivers and co-drivers working in the public transport, teachers as well as professors are listed to receive the second dose of Vero Cell vaccination.”

There is a program to vaccinate 165,000 people with the second dose of Vero Cell, he added.

The meeting under the coordination of the Chief District Officer of Kathmandu, Kali Prasad Parajuli, decided today to administer the second dose of Vero Cell under the three day vaccination program from August 6- 8, according to Khadka.

Vaccination centers are allocated in all 32 wards of KMC while other 10 municipalities are asked to follow the vaccination campaign in the open space of schools, wards, or the health centers.

For those working in the most essential service sector, seven hospitals have been allocated for the vaccination purpose. They are Bir Hospital, Paropakar Maternity and Women's Hospital, Thapathali, Kathmandu Medical College Sinamangal, Civic Service Hospital, Baneshwor, Teaching Hospital Maharajgunj, and Radhaswami Isolation Center Samakhusi.

A vaccination center has been set up at Nepal Police and Shree Birendra Hospital (SBH) for those going to work abroad.

A total of 180,534 people were vaccinated in Kathmandu with the Vero Cell from July 29 to August 2.

Agencies

