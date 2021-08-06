Bhutan Hands Over AstraZeneca Vaccines To Nepal

Aug. 6, 2021, 10:20 p.m.

Nepal received 230,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine provided by Bhutan under a grant. Ministry of Health and Population said that the AstraZeneca vaccines provided by Bhutan have arrived in Nepal today.

PM Sher Bahadur Dueba in his tweet said Nepal welcomes the friendly gesture from Bhutan in aiding Nepal’s fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic. Many thanks to HM The King and PM Bhutan for the cooperative arrangements in the support of 230000 doses of the Covishield vaccine, which Nepal will reciprocate at a later date

Bhutanese Airlines carrying the vaccine arrived today at Tribhuwan International Airport.

According to the ministry, senior citizens will be inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, on a priority basis and the emphasis will be given to those that had received the first dose of the Covshield vaccine and are yet to receive their second dose.

Covishield and AstraZeneca vaccines are made by the same formula, so those who have received the first dose of Covishield can get their booster of AstraZeneca vaccine as well. Around 1.3 million elderlies who had received the first dose of the Covishield vaccine three months ago are yet to receive their second dose.

Bhutan has provided the remaining AstraZeneca vaccines to Nepal as aid after inoculating its citizens.

